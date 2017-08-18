Edina HS lineman among the best in the country

Quinn Carroll (Credit: KARE)

EDINA, MINN. – The expectations for Edina offensive tackle Quinn Carroll this season might be even bigger than he is, and that’s saying a lot.

At 6’6, 290 pounds, Carroll already has 28 Division I offers, and he’s only a junior. What might be even more impressive though, is where those offers are coming from.

Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and LSU are just a few of the major national powerhouses hoping to sign Carroll, but don’t rule Minnesota out.

Carroll’s father, Jay, is a former Gopher football who also played for the Vikings. Quinn projects as one of the state’s biggest football recruits since Michael Floyd.

