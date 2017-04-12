Edmundson's OT winner sends Allen, Blues past Wild 2-1

Apr 12, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) makes a save on Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter (22) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Joel Edmundson scored for St. Louis at 17:48 of overtime, Jake Allen made a career-high 51 saves and the Blues sneaked into Minnesota to steal Game 1 of their first-round series from the Wild with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.



Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko was quiet for most of the night until he drove into a crowd and threaded a pass through the Wild defense to Edmundson, who knocked in the second postseason goal of his career.



Zach Parise tied the game with 22.7 seconds left in regulation for the Wild, whose dominance was thwarted by a stellar performance from Allen.

Did that just happen? Here's video from @NHLonNBCSports of Parise's goal with 22 seconds left to push the game into overtime. #MINvsSTL pic.twitter.com/90RkzDJJdH — KARE 11 (@kare11) April 13, 2017



He made the most saves ever recorded against the Wild in their 16-season history.

