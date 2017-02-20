EP girls hockey heads back to state to defend title

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. -- It took a double-overtime thriller just to punch their ticket to state, but now the Eagles have a chance to defend their crown.

Led by Ms. Hockey nominee Naomi Rogge, a UMD commit, EP plans on using their big-stage experience to their advantage: something they feel has gone overlooked in their quest for a second straight title.

"Getting that four-seed, we feel like maybe we're a little undervalued coming in," EP coach Jamie Grossman said. "Teams are maybe not respecting what we have, the tournament experience and that we have played a tough schedule all year. The bottom line though is we have to come out and play." The Eagles will play Forest Lake on Thursday, a rematch of last year's quarterfinals. "It's intimidating," Rogge said. "We were the ones that kicked them out last time: they aren't going to want that again. Just knowing that we have to come out and play hard is really a lot for us, but I feel like we can handle it." To hear more from the Eagles check out the video above.

