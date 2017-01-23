Eric Perkins sits down with Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle

MINNEAPOLIS - It has been a tumultuous turn as the University of Minnesota Athletic Director.

After being hired in the summer of 2016, Coyle has had to handle some hot button issues, public relation nightmares, and the firing of two prominent head coaches in the athletic department. In December, Coyle and his newly inherited department underwent their most intense scrutiny when he suspended ten football players before the team’s bowl game in San Diego.

Despite the turmoil, the A.D. remains upbeat, determined to learn from it all, while looking forward for what promises to be an exciting year.



(© 2017 KARE)