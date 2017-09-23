Fans gear up for Tommie-Johnnie game

MINNEAPOLIS - It's the biggest rivalry in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), and the first football game at Target Field.

St. John's vs. St. Thomas.

"This has been a year in the making," said St. Thomas University Associate Athletic Director Michelle Morgan. "We've worked with the Twins, we've had a great partner in St. John's to make this thing happen and crush a national record with D-III and we'll see probably about 37,000 people at Target Field today."

Morgan says the Division III national record is 17,535.

Kickoff is at 1:10 p.m., but fans were downtown early getting ready for the game.

KARE 11's Lee Valsvik visited the breakfast crowd at Cuzzy's in the North Loop, where plenty of Johnnies were already gathering in bright red attire.

"Our alumni and our parents are our fans are just rallying around this opportunity," said Adam Herbst, director of alumni relations for St. John's University. "There will be a lot of red in the stands today."

