Fiers strikes out 11 as Astros beat Twins 5-3

Jul 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) slides safely to score a run as Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) attempts to apply a tag during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON (AP) - Mike Fiers struck out a season-high 11 over seven strong innings and Nori Aoki had two hits and two RBIs to help the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Sunday.



The AL West leaders took two of three from the Twins coming out of the All-Star break.



Houston trailed in the fourth before Yuli Gurriel doubled, Marwin Gonzalez walked and Aoki hit a two-run double for a 3-2 lead.



The Astros added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh thanks to alert baserunning. Jake Marisnick walked, stole second base and scored on an error by first baseman Kennys Vargas. Jose Altuve doubled, stole third and dashed home when Josh Reddick was thrown out at first on a third strike that got away.



Fiers (6-4) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks. He had walked eight combined in his last two starts.



Ken Giles gave up a run in the ninth for his 20th save.



Vargas and Ehire Adrianza hit solo homers for Minnesota. Kyle Gibson (5-8) yielded four runs in six-plus innings.

