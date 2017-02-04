Final results for Crashed Ice in St. Paul

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Minnesota homeowners ready to cash-in on Super Bowl
-
Utepils: The new brewery in Minneapolis
-
Late evening weather forecast 2-4-17
-
Minnesota players get mixed results from university panel
-
Could you work with your spouse?
-
Prior Lake students create Home Alone app
-
Breaking The News: Fighting Genetic Fate
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota's secret sex offenders
-
Former NFL players with Minneapolis Police Department
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017
More Stories
-
Red Bull Crashed Ice leader boards feature barrage…Feb. 5, 2017, 1:59 a.m.
-
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker…Feb. 4, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
One day closer and NFL Experience is on the menuFeb. 4, 2017, 7:49 p.m.