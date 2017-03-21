First look: Gopher football spring practice with coach Fleck

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday marked the Gophers third spring practice but just the first open to the media.

Coach P.J. Fleck's energy was on display throughout the session: not only wearing a microphone that played through the loud speakers but also competing with/against players in drills.

Fleck says he's impressed with where his team is at in such a short period of time. He also had the team practice outside.

The Gophers have 15 practices this spring and will hit TCF Bank Stadium April 15th for their spring game.

To see and hear coach Fleck in action: check out the video.



