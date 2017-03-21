First state appearance for Big Lake boy's basketball

The Big Lake boy's basketball team had a big sendoff for their historic first trip to state on Tuesday. (Photo: Craig Norkus, KARE 11)

BIG LAKE, Minn. - This year, Big Lake High School is celebrating a landmark anniversary: 100 years.

But as photojournalist Craig Norkus shows us, that's not the school's only reason to celebrate.

The boy's basketball team is headed to state for the first time in the school's history. They were sent off by a police escort, some fire trucks and a crowd of cheering fans on Tuesday.

