Fleck interview

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Highway 169 project starts next week
-
Safe Haven Law: Protects unwanted newborns and their mothers
-
Man rescued in bitter cold temperatures
-
Behind the scenes with WBL Mitsubishi Bear
-
Uncertain future for Globe and Minnesota School of Business students
-
Morning weather 1-6-2017
-
Baby found at Cathedral of St. Paul
-
Minnesotans struggling to pay for insurance
-
Edina firefighters battle flames, brutal cold
-
Some U of M boosters disappointed in Claeys firing
More Stories
-
Five dead, eight hurt, in mass shooting at Ft.…Jan. 6, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
At least five killed after gunman opens fire at Ft.…Jan. 6, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Parking meters in Mpls. disabled by software glitchJan. 6, 2017, 12:00 p.m.