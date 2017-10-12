KARE
Fmr. Minnesotans, current NHLers catch scary big sturgeon

KARE 6:33 PM. CDT October 12, 2017

VANCOUVER, Canada - Two former Minnesotans and current Winnipeg Jets have a fishing tale for the rest of their lives.

Fishing tale. Um, more like sea monster tale.

Dustin Byfuglien, who grew up in Roseau, and Matt Hendricks, who played prep at Blaine, used a recent off-day to fish for sturgeon with a tour group dubbed Sturgeon Slayers on the Fraser River outside Vancouver, British Columbia.

They happened to catch and release a seriously eye-popping sturgeon.

Sturgeon Slayers estimates the beast at nine feet, nine inches, and approximately 600 pounds!

 

