Fmr. Minnesotans, current NHLers catch scary big sturgeon

Dustin Byfuglien, a native of Roseau, and Matt Hendricks, originally from Blaine, used a recent off-day to fish for sturgeon. Then this happened. (Photo: Sturgeon Slayers/Twitter)

VANCOUVER, Canada - Two former Minnesotans and current Winnipeg Jets have a fishing tale for the rest of their lives.

Fishing tale. Um, more like sea monster tale.

Dustin Byfuglien, who grew up in Roseau, and Matt Hendricks, who played prep at Blaine, used a recent off-day to fish for sturgeon with a tour group dubbed Sturgeon Slayers on the Fraser River outside Vancouver, British Columbia.

They happened to catch and release a seriously eye-popping sturgeon.

What do the @NHLJets do on a day off? They catch lifetime dinos with us👌 #SturgeonSlayers #CatchRecordRelease pic.twitter.com/8bsP79bXh7 — Sturgeon Slayers (@SturgeonSlayers) October 10, 2017

Sturgeon Slayers estimates the beast at nine feet, nine inches, and approximately 600 pounds!

