Fmr. Ms. Hockey finalist finds home with Crashed Ice

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota native Amanda Trunzo has transformed from one of the nation's best hockey players to one of the world's best Crashed Ice competitors.

It all started at Acceleration Minnesota as a hockey workout.

"I've been coming here since high school actually," Trunzo said.

Back then, Trunzo used this specialized training to become a Ms. Hockey finalist at Benilde-St. Margaret's and then a Patty Kazmaier finalist at Dartmouth.

"Growing up in Minnesota and playing hockey it's always college then the Olympics," Trunzo said. "To fall short of that absolutely is a disappointment but at the same time it kind of led me somewhere else."

That somewhere else was actually back to where it all started. Acceleration North happens to be an official training facility for Red Bull Crashed Ice: the sport Trunzo is ranked number one at in the world.

"It's just kind of an adrenaline rush," Trunzo said. "You just kind of go down for the ride."

What a ride it's been so far this season. Trunzo took second place in France and first place in Finland, but there's still one thing left on her bucket list.

"I couldn't even put it into words what it would mean like to win it in St. Paul," Trunzo said. "It's the biggest crowd of the year. I have friends and family coming in from out of town so to win it out there would be unreal."

And there's a real possibility a win in St. Paul would make Trunzo the first women's champion from the United States.

(© 2017 KARE)