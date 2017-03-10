KARE
Close
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

Footballers whip up shakes for Ronald McDonald House

Minnesota United FC players hand out Shamrock Shakes to kids at Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis.

Eric Perkins and Brandon McCauley, KARE 5:11 PM. CST March 10, 2017

Two days before their first ever MLS home game, players from Minnesota United F.C. are whipping up Shamrock Shakes for the families at Ronald McDonald House.

 

The players also played some soccer with students from the House’s K-12 school. United’s event serves as the official kick off to McDonald’s even day Shamrock fundraiser which will wrap up on St. Patrick’s Day.

Up until March 17th, nearly 200 participating McDonald’s restaurants will donate 25 cents from each Shamrock beverage sold to the Ronald McDonald House at the U of M.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories