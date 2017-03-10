Footballers whip up shakes for Ronald McDonald House

United players make Shamrock Shakes (Photo: Brandon McCauley)

Two days before their first ever MLS home game, players from Minnesota United F.C. are whipping up Shamrock Shakes for the families at Ronald McDonald House.

The players also played some soccer with students from the House’s K-12 school. United’s event serves as the official kick off to McDonald’s even day Shamrock fundraiser which will wrap up on St. Patrick’s Day.

Up until March 17th, nearly 200 participating McDonald’s restaurants will donate 25 cents from each Shamrock beverage sold to the Ronald McDonald House at the U of M.

