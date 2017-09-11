Former Gopher coach Jerry Kill suffers seizure

Head coach Jerry Kill of the Minnesota Golden Gophers looks on before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs on September 3, 2015 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2015 Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NJ - Former Minnesota Gophers head football coach Jerry Kill is recovering after suffering the latest in a significant history of epileptic seizures over the weekend.

Rutgers head coach Chris Ash, who hired Kill as his offensive coordinator before this season, told reporters that the seizure, which landed Kill in the hospital Sunday morning, may have been triggered by a sideline collision during Saturday's home game against Eastern Michigan. It happened when Rutgers quarterback Kyle Bolin took a late hit on the sidelines and careened into Kill.

“Coach Kill had a minor medical setback,” Ash said, according to NJ.com. “He is going to be fine. Saturday, early in the game after the first drive, he got tumbled up. He was really discombobulated in the first half from it and had some headaches Saturday night.”

Ash said Kill is doing fine and just awaiting release from the hospital later today or tomorrow.

Kill's career at the U of M was cut short after he stepped away from the sidelines in 2015 following a sequence of seizures that seriously threatened his health and well-being. He cut ties with the Gophers after Kill and the administration were unable to find him a role to continue on with the University. He signed on with Rutgers in what he hoped would be a less-stressful position.

