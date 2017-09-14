Fowles, Moore lift Lynx over Mystics, 93-83

The Lynx unveiled their new logo for next season at halftime of their game against the Sparks on Aug. 11, 2017. (Photo: Minnesota Lynx)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Newly crowned MVP Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 93-83 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals Thursday night.



Fowles made 12 of 16 shots and the Lynx shot 51 percent from the floor to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Maya Moore had 22 points and five assists, and Rebekkah Brunson added 11 points and 10 rebounds in a back-and-forth game at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena.



Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver each scored 25 points for the Mystics. Washington led by two with five minutes to go, but was outscored 20-8 the rest of the way.



Game 3 is Sunday in Washington.

