Gibson joining T-Wolves on $28M deal

Dec 13, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson (22) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng (5) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS - Taj Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau, agreeing on a two-year, $28 million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.



The deal cannot be finalized until the NBA's moratorium ends Thursday.



Gibson has spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, including five seasons under Thibodeau. The Bulls traded him to Oklahoma City late last season.



For his career, Gibson has averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. In Minnesota, he'll be a new addition along with another former Bulls teammate - Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Timberwolves last month.



Associated Press and KARE