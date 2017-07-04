Gibson pitches into the seventh as Twins beat Angels

Jul 4, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) reaches first base before the tag by Los Angeles Angels first baseman Luis Valbuena (18) during the seventh inning at Target Field. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh to snap his three-game winless streak, Byron Buxton hit his fifth homer and the Minnesota Twins held off the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Tuesday.



The 6 2-3 innings marked Gibson's (5-6) longest outing of the season. He allowed two runs off five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.



Robbie Grossman had an RBI double off JC Ramirez (7-7) and eventually came around to score in a two-run fifth that put the Twins ahead for good. Ramirez - who allowed four runs off seven hits in five innings - also pitched tough but lost on the road for the first time since April 19 at Houston, ending his string of five straight road wins.



Albert Pujols homered off reliever Taylor Rogers in the eighth, and the Angels pulled to 5-4 in the ninth with one out when Ehire Adrianza's throwing error from short allowed Ben Revere to reach and Andrelton Simmons to score. Martin Maldonado hit into a double play against Brandon Kintzler to end it.

