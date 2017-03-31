Giving the gift of life

Cottage Grove, Minn. - David Watkins has been making calls for years on the field as a baseball and softball umpire, but he may have made the most difficult one last fall concerning his own health.

The 57-year-old man had been has been battling kidney problems for nearly a decade and with his declining health sought out a kidney donor.

Watkins found his perfect match through a fellow umpire, Nate Gabrelcik. The 24-year-old from Hanover had worked together with Watkins umpiring games but didn’t tell him he was being tested.

“I didn’t think twice about it. David is the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back and never expect anything back. There’s no way that I can let him pass away if there’s something that I can do about it,” said Gabrelcik.

Watkins was emotional saying that you can’t realize the feeling that you get when someone is willing to sacrifice a part of them so that you can carry on with your life.

David and Nate will both undergo surgery on April 4 at a Twin Cities hospital.

If you’d like to help out with medical expenses, there’s a GoFundMe account that has been established at https://www.gofundme.com/davids-kidney-transplant.

