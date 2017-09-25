Goldy Gopher steamrolls youth footballer

Goldy the Gopher, mascot for the Minnesota Golden Gophers performs before the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Northwestern Wildcats on October 11, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2014 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - University of Minnesota mascot Goldy Gopher, usually so huggable, turned out to be anything but soft when a youth football player got in his way during a halftime exhibition at the Minnesota Vikings' game this weekend.



Goldy plowed through the helmet-wearing young defender during the game that pitted mascots against youth players Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Everyone involved appeared to be okay.

Goldy the Gopher trucking kids at half time is what Twitter was made for. pic.twitter.com/EFtqoTOZmN — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) September 24, 2017



New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck sounded the Gjallarhorn before kickoff of the Vikings game against Tampa Bay, and several Gopher football players attended.



Goldy linked to a video of the play on his Twitter feed. The buck-toothed maroon-and-gold mascot urged Fleck to put him in Minnesota's lineup, saying "I think I still have some eligibility left!!!"

