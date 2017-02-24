KARE
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 125 weather alerts
Close

Gophers baseball team beats Seattle University at US Bank Stadium

1-on-1 with John Anderson

Ryan Shaver, KARE 10:29 PM. CST February 24, 2017

Dave Schwartz goes 1-on-1 with Gophers baseball coach John Anderson at US Bank Stadium prior to their 13-3 win over Seattle.

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories