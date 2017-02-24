Close Gophers baseball team beats Seattle University at US Bank Stadium 1-on-1 with John Anderson Ryan Shaver, KARE 10:29 PM. CST February 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Dave Schwartz goes 1-on-1 with Gophers baseball coach John Anderson at US Bank Stadium prior to their 13-3 win over Seattle. (© 2017 KARE) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Morning Weather 2-24-2017 St. Paul police investigate 3 home invasions Ice fishing party makes waves on Upper Red Lake Rochester digs out after storm Late morning weather 2-24-2017 Millions watching April the giraffe Ways To Save For Friday, Feb 24, 2017 Sting leads to sex trafficking charges against Blaine man Why winter storms can be tricky to predict Rochester snow Huppert More Stories White House holds restricted news briefing, objections mount Feb 24, 2017, 2:17 p.m. Man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor Feb 24, 2017, 12:18 p.m. Birkebeiner canceled due to lack of snow Feb 24, 2017, 1:25 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs