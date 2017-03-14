Gopher coach Pitino talks about amazing turnaround

University of Minnesota men's head basketball coach Richard Pitino. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - It's easily one of the most amazing turnarounds in college basketball this season. The Golden Gophers tripled their win total from last season and now find themselves preparing for this week's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Head Coach Richard Pitino has guided the program to this remarkable surge. He's already been named Big Ten Coach of the Year and the future looks bright with so many talented underclassmen on the University of Minnesota roster.

As the Big Dance gets ready to tip off on Thursday, Pitino sat down to talk about their matchup against Middle Tennessee State and the Gopher program's return to prominence.



© 2017 KARE-TV