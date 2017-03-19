Gophers, Bulldogs earn spots in NCAA Men's Hockey bracket

University of Minnesota men's head hockey coach Don Lucia. (Photo: KARE 11)

INDIANAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers and The University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs have each earned number-one seeds in the NCAA Division I 2017 Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The 16-team bracket was revealed Sunday. The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four.

The Gophers (No. 4 overall seed and 23-11-3 on the season) will face Notre Dame (21-11-5) in the first round on March 25 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The Bulldogs (No. 2 overall seed and 25-6-7 on the season) will play Ohio State on March 24 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The University of Denver was the No. 1 overall seed. View the full bracket here.

