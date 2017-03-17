Gophers end season with last-minute loss to Clarkson

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Gopher women's hockey team ended a strong season with a tough 4-3 loss in the NCAA semifinals to the Clarkson University Golden Knights on Friday night.
The Gophers were going for a historic third-straight NCAA national championship in their 13th Women's Frozen Four appearance. They faced off against No. 2 seed Clarkson in the second national semifinal game in St. Charles, Missouri.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with goals from Gopher Kate Schipper and from Clarkson's Genevieve Bannon.
The first goal of the second period came from Clarkson's Loren Gabel, but Sarah Potomak answered with a goal for Minnesota in the final seconds of the period.
Clarkson scored again early in the third period, but Sophie Skarzynski tied it up again for the Gophers with 5 minutes remaining.
With just a minute and a half remaining, the Knights Rhyen McGill scored the game-winner and held on to win the game 4-3.
The Knights will face Wisconsin in the national championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs