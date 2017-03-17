Gophers end season with last-minute loss to Clarkson

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Gopher women's hockey team ended a strong season with a tough 4-3 loss in the NCAA semifinals to the Clarkson University Golden Knights on Friday night.

The Gophers were going for a historic third-straight NCAA national championship in their 13th Women's Frozen Four appearance. They faced off against No. 2 seed Clarkson in the second national semifinal game in St. Charles, Missouri.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with goals from Gopher Kate Schipper and from Clarkson's Genevieve Bannon.

The first goal of the second period came from Clarkson's Loren Gabel, but Sarah Potomak answered with a goal for Minnesota in the final seconds of the period.

Clarkson scored again early in the third period, but Sophie Skarzynski tied it up again for the Gophers with 5 minutes remaining.

With just a minute and a half remaining, the Knights Rhyen McGill scored the game-winner and held on to win the game 4-3.

The Knights will face Wisconsin in the national championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.

