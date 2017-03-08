Gophers Gymnastics Peaking at the Right Time

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota men’s gymnastics team has their sights set on making a statement heading into the Big Ten Championships.

The fifth-ranked Gophers placed second in the 2017 Arnold Challenge last Saturday. The team believes they are peaking at the right time as the postseason nears. After being on the road for four weeks, the Gophers open a two-meet homestand before wrapping up the regular season in Lincoln against Nebraska.

Head coach Mike Burns, junior Jalon Stephens and sophomore Justin Karstadt talk about the Gophers’ success this season.

