Gophers kick off Fleck era on Thursday night

Jul 25, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck addresses the media during the Big Ten football media day at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place. (Photo: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota begins the P.J. Fleck era on Thursday night, as the Gophers kick off the regular season against the University of Buffalo at TCF Bank Stadium.

Fleck's official U debut comes amid plenty of anticipation for the head football coach, who came to Minnesota after his impressive run last season leading Western Michigan to the Cotton Bowl.

Despite the hype, Fleck considers Thursday's season opener to be just another game.

"When we run out of the tunnel, that won't be a moment where you stop and everyone looks around and you have a tear in your eye, that is not the time to do that. It will not be the time for me to do that," Fleck said. "I think I did that in the spring game, I think that was the time I did that, because I knew we would come out with a victory that day, so I knew that I could do it at that point."

Game time on Thursday is 6pm.

