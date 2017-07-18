Gophers land commitment from Orono's Jarvis Thomas

ORONO, Minn. – Orono senior forward Jarvis Thomas officially commits to the University of Minnesota Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 Spartans standout joins Cretin-Derham Hall’s Daniel Orturu as members of the Gophers’ 2018 recruiting class. Thomas and Oturu are teammates on the Howard Pulley AAU team. Thomas had scholarship offers from schools like Marquette and Iowa State but decided to stay closer to home with the Gophers.

