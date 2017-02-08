Gophers outlast Hawkeyes in double OT thriller

MINNEAPOLIS - Both Jordan Murphy and Nate Mason scored 25 points as the Gophers finally got their signature home win Wednesday night 101-89 over Iowa.

"I'm proud of our guys: probably the most proud since I've been here. They showed great heart," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. "We broke through at home. We squandered a lead and fought through it. This is a team I continue to be very, very excited about."

Despite leading for most of the game, Minnesota gave up a 13-point lead in the second half. However, in double overtime Mason and Murphy would spark the Gophers to a much-needed win in front of a packed Williams Arena.

"Our team was just strong," Murphy said. "A lot of our losses are really close, so this just gives us confidence."

Murphy, though, didn't just score. The sophomore also dominated the glass with 19 boards.

"That's really what led me to get going," Murphy said. "I was just really confident tonight."

The win is the second in a row for the Gophers and snaps Iowa's three-game winning streak.

"I think because we've lost some games at home our town doesn't quite see it yet," Pitino said. "But this is a fun team to root for."

Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 28 points, and Isaiah Moss added 19 points.

Minnesota is now 5-6 in the Big 10 and will hit the road Saturday to face Rutgers.

