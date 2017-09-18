Gophers safety Jacob Huff named Big Ten D player of week

MINNEAPOLIS - All in a day's work for University of Minnesota Gophers safety Jacob Huff.
Huff notched four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass break up and an interception that he returned 67 yards for a touchdown, an effort that helped lead to the Gophers 34-3 win over Middle Tennessee State. It also got Huff named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
#HatsOff to Jacob Huff who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week today! #Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://t.co/PUWzfXmpzY pic.twitter.com/oHAd3xdaVy— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) September 18, 2017
The ball Huff picked off was his second of the young season, and the first Gophers interception to be returned for a touchdown since Antoine Winfield Jr. returned one against Maryland during the 2016-17 season. The junior safety is the first Gopher to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week since Blake Cashman was honored on November 21, 2016.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs