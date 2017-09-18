Gophers safety Jacob Huff named Big Ten D player of week

Gophers safety Jacob Huff was a one-man wrecking crew Saturday, notching four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass break up and an interception that he returned 67 yards for a touchdown, (Photo: Gopher Football)

MINNEAPOLIS - All in a day's work for University of Minnesota Gophers safety Jacob Huff.

Huff notched four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass break up and an interception that he returned 67 yards for a touchdown, an effort that helped lead to the Gophers 34-3 win over Middle Tennessee State. It also got Huff named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The ball Huff picked off was his second of the young season, and the first Gophers interception to be returned for a touchdown since Antoine Winfield Jr. returned one against Maryland during the 2016-17 season. The junior safety is the first Gopher to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week since Blake Cashman was honored on November 21, 2016.

