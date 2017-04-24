Gophers sweep Hawkeyes in front of record crowd

MINNEAPOLIS - A record setting crowd watched the Gophers softball team complete the weekend sweep of the Hawkeyes Sunday afternoon.

1,383 fans packed Jane Sage Cowles Stadium to cheer on the 3-0 victory over the Hawks. That is a new stadium attendance record.

You are the best softball fans in the country #Gophers! Thanks for helping us SMASH a Jane Sage Cowles attendance record today! pic.twitter.com/hKJXjC9jqP — Minnesota Softball (@GopherSoftball) April 23, 2017

Maddie Houlihan put the Gophers on board first in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run inside the park home run. An RBI single in the fifth added to the Gophers total.

Minnesota is now 43-3 on the season and 16-1 in the Big Ten. They have won their last 14 games in a row. They have only reached 15 wins in a row twice in program history, and the all time winning streak stands at 19.

The Gophers will look to keep the streak going as they host North Dakota State Wednesday afternoon at 4pm.

