Grace Zumwinkle of Breck School named Ms. Hockey for 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Grace Zumwinkle, a senior forward on the Breck School girls' hockey team, has been named the winner of the 22nd annual Ms. Hockey Award.



The award, presented to the top senior girls' high school hockey player in Minnesota by the newspaper Let's Play Hockey, is based on academics, on-ice performance, community and extracurricular activities, citizenship and coachability.



Zumwinkle is the first player from Breck to be named Ms. Hockey. She helped the Mustangs to a 19-6-3 record and the No. 2 ranking in Class A.



Breanna Blesi of Maple Grove was named senior goalie of the year. She helped the Crimson grab the No. 5 ranking in Class AA and a 22-5-1 overall record.



The awards were presented Sunday at the annual Ms. Hockey Awards Banquet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.