Granite's 1st HR caps 8-run 8th as Twins top Tigers 10-4

DETROIT - Zack Granite hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive that capped an eight-run eighth inning for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.
Minnesota overcame a 3-1 seventh-inning deficit and won its third straight following a three-game sweep at the New York Yankees. The Twins began the night 3½ games ahead of Texas for the second AL wild card.
Ervin Santana (16-8) allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings, improve to 5-1 in his last 11 starts. He is one shy of his career high for wins, set in 2010.
Brian Dozier led off the game with a Little League home run, bunting to Jeimer Candelario and circling the bases when the third baseman's throw went into right field for a three-base error.
