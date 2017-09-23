Granite's 1st HR caps 8-run 8th as Twins top Tigers 10-4

Sep 23, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Zack Granite is congratulated by teammates after he hits a three run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT - Zack Granite hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive that capped an eight-run eighth inning for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.



Minnesota overcame a 3-1 seventh-inning deficit and won its third straight following a three-game sweep at the New York Yankees. The Twins began the night 3½ games ahead of Texas for the second AL wild card.



Ervin Santana (16-8) allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings, improve to 5-1 in his last 11 starts. He is one shy of his career high for wins, set in 2010.



Brian Dozier led off the game with a Little League home run, bunting to Jeimer Candelario and circling the bases when the third baseman's throw went into right field for a three-base error.

