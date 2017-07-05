Great american road trip: 30 stadiums in 32 days

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Three college roommates are taking their love for baseball on the road.

The ultimate goal is to watch a baseball game at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, in a span of 32 days. They are canvassing the USA and Canada in their Honda CRV, piling on about 18,000 miles when it’s all said and done, but all three guys say the trip has been totally worth it.

Coby Zwiefelhofer, Spencer Janes, and Maple Grove native Nate Gilman started the trip at Miller Park in Milwaukee in early June. It will culminate on Sunday at Target Field when the Twins host the Baltimore Orioles. They’ve tried to keep costs down by sleeping in campgrounds or in the car, and eating on the cheap. They stick to seats out in the bleachers, and at every ballpark, bring their sign and take a photo to document the experience. Their favorite park so far has been Fenway in Boston, but the entire journey has left them with some once in a lifetime memories.

