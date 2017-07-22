Hageman hosts free football camp at his former high school

MINNEAPOLIS -- Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman was back where it all began Saturday.

About 200 kids attended Hageman's free football camp at Washburn high school, where Ra'Shede was a standout prep athlete.

Last year, the former Gopher played in the Super Bowl with the Falcons and is currently preparing for training camp after a breakout season.

Check out the video to hear Hageman talk about both his camp and the upcoming season.

