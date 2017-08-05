Hamels throws complete game No. 16 as Rangers beat Twins 4-1

Aug 5, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) congratulates starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) for his complete game victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS - Cole Hamels threw the 16th complete game of his career - his first in nearly two years - and turned in his most efficient start of the season to lead the Texas Rangers past the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Saturday night.



With Hamels dominating on the mound, Nomar Mazara's first-inning, two-run homer off Kyle Gibson (6-9) was all the offense Texas needed to beat the Twins.



In his first complete game since Oct. 4, 2015, Hamels (6-1) scattered four hits and allowed only four batters to reach base. The Twins' only run against him was unearned.



Hamels entered the game with a 6.35 career ERA against Minnesota, the highest of any opponent with at least six starts, but breezed through the lineup using 96 pitches to pick up his third career win against the Twins.

