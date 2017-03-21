Hanzal, Coyle score 15 seconds apart as Wild beat Sharks 3-2

Mar 21, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Martin Hanzal and Charlie Coyle scored 15 seconds apart for Minnesota late in the second period, and the Wild stopped a five-game losing streak by hanging on for a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

David Schlemko and Patrick Marleau had goals for the Sharks shortly before the second intermission, too, giving each team two scores in a 63-second span to set a record for the fastest four-goal stretch in Wild history.

Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks, who lost their season-high fourth straight game.

Matt Dumba scored on a power play in the first period to give the Wild a recently rare early lead, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 21 shots for his 37th win - tied for second-most in the NHL. Minnesota improved to 3-8 in March.

