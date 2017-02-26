Harden leads Rockets past Timberwolves in 142-130 shootout

Feb 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Toyota Center. Houston Rockets won 142 to 130. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON - James Harden had 24 points and 10 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 142-130 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves as both teams set season scoring highs in a Saturday night shootout.



Houston won for the sixth time in seven games, handing the Timberwolves their first road loss in more than three weeks.



Minnesota committed a season-high 25 turnovers that led to 38 points for the Rockets.



Playing against Houston's guard-heavy rotation, Minnesota went inside all night and outscored the Rockets 68-44 in the paint. Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 22 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins added 30 points.



Still, the Timberwolves were ultimately outpaced by the hot-shooting Rockets.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.