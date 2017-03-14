Head Coach Brad Frost talks about Gopher Women's Hockey trip to Frozen Four

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- The Gopher women's hockey team is headed to the Frozen Four as they try to win their 3rd straight National Championship. Their first test comes in Clarkson University who they will play on Friday. It's a rematch of the 2014 National title game in which the Gophers' were defeated 5-4.

Head coach Brad Frost stopped by the KARE 11 studios to talk about what's ahead.

