Hedges' 2-run homer helps Padres to 3-0 win vs Twins

Aug 1, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges (18) doubles during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. (Photo: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Austin Hedges hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers on a three-hitter for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 Tuesday night.



The Padres had only two hits and led 1-0 going into the eighth before Hunter Renfroe singled off Alan Busenitz with one out and Hedges homered to right-center, his 14th.



Jose Berrios (9-5) held the Padres hitless until Renfroe opened the sixth by beating out an infield single to third base. Hedges followed with a double to right and Manuel Margot hit a sacrifice fly with one out. Hedges was thrown out trying to take third.



Berrios had faced the minimum 15 batters until the sixth. He issued a one-out walk to Carlos Asuaje in the first before Jose Pirela hit into a double play.



Chacin (11-7) allowed three hits in seven innings, struck out three and walked two.



