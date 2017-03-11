Hermantown wins second straight Class A Boys State hockey title.

ST. PAUL, Minn -- It wasn't without it's drama but the Hermantown Hawks successfully defended their 2016 State title by winning the 2017 Class A Final in a double-overtime thriller Saturday afternoon over Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake (MAML). Despite being massively out shot in the game, MAML actually led 3-1 at one point in the game. MAML Goalie Tyler Klatt made an astounding 52 saves in the game.

However, the Hawks were able to battle back and tie the game before sending it to overtime. In the second overtime Tyler Watkins appeared to have scored the game winning goal for Hermantown but after an official review it was disallowed. The referee ruled that Moose junior goalie Tyler Klatt was interfered with on the play.

With :20 seconds left in the 2nd overtime Senior Defenseman Dylan Samberg took a wrist shot from the blue line which found it's way to the goal giving Hermantown the 4-3 victory.

