Hicks, Fulmer and Tigers rout slumping Twins 13-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - John Hicks had three hits, including his first career homer, and drove in five runs to lead Michael Fulmer and the Detroit Tigers to a 13-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

One day after the benches cleared when Tigers starter Matthew Boyd threw behind slugger Miguel Sano in retaliation for teammate JaCoby Jones being hit in the face, there was no sign of lingering hard feelings.

Fulmer (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings, striking out seven. Jim Adduci had three hits and two RBIs on the day he arrived from Triple-A Toledo and Alex Avila hit a two-run homer for the Tigers. Victor Martinez added three hits and two RBIs.

Kyle Gibson (0-3) gave up seven runs - six earned - on eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings for the Twins, who went 2-7 on the home stand against AL Central opponents. Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario homered for the Twins, but Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games.

