Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-117 win against Wolves

Apr 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots a three point shot as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn (3) defends during the second half at Target Center. The Kings won 123-117. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports, Jeffrey Becker)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Buddy Hield tied a career high with 22 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and the Sacramento Kings got 66 points from their bench in a 123-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.



Reserve point guard Ty Lawson had 21 points and 11 assists. Langston Galloway added 17 points and Aaron Afflalo scored 16 off the bench as the Kings recovered after losing by 28 points a night earlier at New Orleans against former Sacramento star DeMarcus Cousins.



Playing its fifth game in seven nights, Sacramento shot a season-high 56.4 percent to win for the sixth time in 15 games since trading Cousins on Feb. 21.



Andrew Wiggins scored 32 points for Minnesota, which had won five of its previous six homes games. A game after scoring a career-high 33 points, Ricky Rubio had 11 points on just 1-of-10 shooting, and added 13 assists.

