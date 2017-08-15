2017 Preseason All-Metro Football team announced

Randy Shaver with some of the best high school football players in the state for the 2017 season. (Photo: Travis Kobs, KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Randy Shaver announces the 2017 Preseason All-Metro High School Football team.

The Prep Sports Extra returns to KARE 11, KARE 11.2 and new this year, to KARE 11's YouTube channel,starting Thursday, August 31 for its 34th season of covering Minnesota High School football.

2016 KARE TV Preseason High School Football Team:

Quarterbacks:

Jalen Suggs, SMB, Soph.

Running Backs:

Jack Anderson, Holy Angels, Sr.

Solo Falaniko, Eden Prairie, Sr.

Receivers:

Phoenix Sproles, Cooper, Sr.

Tight Ends:

Max Janes, Mounds View, Sr.

Offensive Line:

Ronnie Audette, Elk River, Sr.

Quinn Carroll, Edina, Jr.

Nathan Boe, Lakeville North, Sr.

Bryce Benhart, Lakeville North, Jr.

Jacob Smith, Rosemount, Sr.

Joe Schreiber, Eden Prairie, Sr.

Athletes:

Mitchell Kartes, St. Michael-Albertville, Sr.

Defensive Line:

David Alston, Woodbury, Sr.

Odell Wilson, Mpls North, Sr.

Zach Whaley, Prior Lake, Sr.

Linebackers:

Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie, Sr.

Ty Barron, Minnetonka, Sr.

Jarrod Peterson, Centennial, Sr.

Josh Aune, Highland Park, Sr.

Onte Burns, Cooper, Sr.

Defensive Backs:

Benny Sapp III, Eden Prairie, Sr.

Jevon Brekke, DeLaSalle, Sr.

Garrett Maag, St. Croix Lutheran, Sr.

"Prep Sports Extra" Football TV Show Schedule:

NOTE: The entire show will be live streamed on KARE 11's YouTube channel at 11 p.m. on show nights.

Regular Season:

Thursday, August 31: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, September 1: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, September 8: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube cahnnel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, September 15: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, September 22: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, September 29: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, October 6: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, October 13: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Wednesday, Oct. 18: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Playoffs (Subect to change depdending on playoff schedules):

Tuesday, October 24: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, October 27: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 ONLY**

Saturday Oct. 28: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, November 3: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, November 10: 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube channel and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)

Friday, November 17 (ALL-METRO SHOW): 10:15 p.m. on KARE 11 & 11 .p.m. on KARE 11 YouTube challenge and KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation)



