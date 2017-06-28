GOLDEN VALLEY, Min. - As the baseball season comes to an end, we are proud to introduce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Postseason Boys Baseball Team.
First Team
C Jack Kelly / St. Michael-Albertville / Senior
.400 BA, 26 H, 4 HR’s, 31 RBI’s, 17 R, 7 SB’s for the Knights.
1B Jimmy Ramsey / Minnetonka / Senior
.523 BA, 34 H, 6 HR’s 22 RBI’s, 15 R, 4 SB’s for the Skippers.
2B Gus Steiger / Minnetonka / Senior
.404 BA, 36 H, 3 HR’s, 20 RBI’s, 22 R, 16 SB’s for the Skippers.
3B Maxwell Ploof / Anoka / Senior
.377 BA, 23 H, 4 HR’s, 16 RBI’s, 13 R, 7 SB’s for the Tornadoes.
SS Seth Halvorsen / Heritage Christian / Junior
.488 BA, 40 H, 3 HR’s 19 RBI’s, 41 R, 28 SB’s for the Eagles.
OF Otto Grimm / Bemidji / Junior
.507 BA, 38 H, 5 HR’s, 35 RBI’s, 40 R, 26 SB’s for the Lumberjacks.
OF Hunter Malachek / Maple Lake / Senior
.506 BA, 41 H, 2 HR’s, 29 RBI’s, 23 R, 9 SB’s for the Irish
OF Caleb Brandt / Fridley / Junior
.453 BA, 34 H, 0 HR’s, 25 RBI’s, 27 R, 30 SB’s for the Tigers.
P Max Meyer / Woodbury / Senior
72 IP, 9-1 record, 0.77 ERA, 102 K’s for the Royals.
P Sam Carlson / Burnsville / Senior
28 IP, 4-0 record, 0.50 ERA, 36 K’s, .525 BA, 16 H, 4 HR’s, 14 RBI’s, 14 R for the Blaze.
P Trevor Koenig / St. Cloud Tech / Senior
57 2/3 IP, 10-0 record, 0.97 ERA, 92 K’s for the Tigers.
Second Team
C Nick Juaire / Lakeville North / Junior
1B Ronald Sweeney / Woodbury / Senior
2B Nils Anderson / Legacy Christian / Senior
3B Ross Indlecoffer / Mounds View / Senior
SS Noah Dehne / Minnehaha Academy / Sophomore
OF Matt Laciskey / Blaine / Senior
OF Alex Evenson / Minnehaha Academy / Senior
OF Evan Dahl / Mound Westonka / Junior
P Will Oberg / Wayzata / Senior
P Cameron Kline / Forest Lake / Senior
P Sam Riola / Blaine / Senior
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs