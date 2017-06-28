American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Min. - As the baseball season comes to an end, we are proud to introduce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Postseason Boys Baseball Team.

First Team

C Jack Kelly / St. Michael-Albertville / Senior

.400 BA, 26 H, 4 HR’s, 31 RBI’s, 17 R, 7 SB’s for the Knights.

1B Jimmy Ramsey / Minnetonka / Senior

.523 BA, 34 H, 6 HR’s 22 RBI’s, 15 R, 4 SB’s for the Skippers.

2B Gus Steiger / Minnetonka / Senior

.404 BA, 36 H, 3 HR’s, 20 RBI’s, 22 R, 16 SB’s for the Skippers.

3B Maxwell Ploof / Anoka / Senior

.377 BA, 23 H, 4 HR’s, 16 RBI’s, 13 R, 7 SB’s for the Tornadoes.

SS Seth Halvorsen / Heritage Christian / Junior

.488 BA, 40 H, 3 HR’s 19 RBI’s, 41 R, 28 SB’s for the Eagles.

OF Otto Grimm / Bemidji / Junior

.507 BA, 38 H, 5 HR’s, 35 RBI’s, 40 R, 26 SB’s for the Lumberjacks.

OF Hunter Malachek / Maple Lake / Senior

.506 BA, 41 H, 2 HR’s, 29 RBI’s, 23 R, 9 SB’s for the Irish

OF Caleb Brandt / Fridley / Junior

.453 BA, 34 H, 0 HR’s, 25 RBI’s, 27 R, 30 SB’s for the Tigers.



P Max Meyer / Woodbury / Senior

72 IP, 9-1 record, 0.77 ERA, 102 K’s for the Royals.

P Sam Carlson / Burnsville / Senior

28 IP, 4-0 record, 0.50 ERA, 36 K’s, .525 BA, 16 H, 4 HR’s, 14 RBI’s, 14 R for the Blaze.

P Trevor Koenig / St. Cloud Tech / Senior

57 2/3 IP, 10-0 record, 0.97 ERA, 92 K’s for the Tigers.

Second Team

C Nick Juaire / Lakeville North / Junior

1B Ronald Sweeney / Woodbury / Senior

2B Nils Anderson / Legacy Christian / Senior

3B Ross Indlecoffer / Mounds View / Senior

SS Noah Dehne / Minnehaha Academy / Sophomore

OF Matt Laciskey / Blaine / Senior

OF Alex Evenson / Minnehaha Academy / Senior

OF Evan Dahl / Mound Westonka / Junior

P Will Oberg / Wayzata / Senior

P Cameron Kline / Forest Lake / Senior

P Sam Riola / Blaine / Senior

