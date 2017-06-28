American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Min. - As the softball season comes to an end, we are proud to introduce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Postseason Girls Softball Team.

First Team

C Jessica Bren / Chanhassen / Senior

.472 BA, 25 H, 4 HR’s, 25 RBI’s, 13 R, 2 SB’s for the Storm.

1B Alyssa Wicks / Anoka / Senior

.443 BA, 27 H, 7 HR’s, 26 RBI’s, 22 R, 0 SB’s for the Tornadoes.

2B Natalie Denhartog / Hopkins / Junior

.580 BA, 29 H, 5 HR’s, 25 RBI’s, 14 R, 3 SB’s for the Royals.

3B Brittney Davis / Champlin Park / Senior

.538 BA, 35 H, 4 HR’s, 30 RBI’s 16 R, 5 SB’s for the Rebels.

SS Emily Hansen / Buffalo / Junior

.685 BA, 37 H, 8 HR’s, 33 RBI, 24 R, 7 SB’s for the Bison.

OF Erin Poepping / Totino-Grace / Senior

.470 BA, 31 H, 4 HR’s, 30 RBI’s, 31 R, 10 SB’s for the Eagles.

OF Kallie Stepaniak / North St. Paul / Senior

.483 BA, 28 H, 0 HR’s 10 RBI’s 24 R, 16 SB’s for the Polars.

OF Mary Pardo / Blaine / Junior

.485 BA, 32 H, 9 HR’s, 22 RBI’s, 30 R, 21 SB’s for the Bengals.



P Marybeth Olson / Chanhassen / Senior

72 1/3 IP, 12-0 record, 0.58 ERA, 130 K’s for the Storm.

P Kailey Ahlstrom / Prior Lake / Junior

102 1/3 IP, 14-2 record, 0.89 ERA, 156 K’s for the Lakers.

P Amber Elliott / Anoka / Senior

103 2/3 IP, 10-2 record, 0.61 ERA, 145 K’s for the Tornadoes.

Second Team

C Anne Miller / Bloomington Jefferson / Senior

1B Taylor Manno / Chanhassen / Senior

2B Kate Pryor / Minnehaha Academy / Freshman

3B Emma Frost / Farmington / Junior

SS Taylor Bross / Blaine / Senior

OF Rachel Reinke / Hastings / Senior

OF Alexandra Thompson / Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted / Senior

OF Alexandra Pinkowski / Prior Lake / Junior

P Megan Osterhaus / Burnsville / Junior

P Ashley Mickschl / Woodbury / Senior

P Sarah Johnson / Annandale / Junior

