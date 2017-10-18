The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week 10/18/17

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Aidan Bouman / Buffalo / Football

The sophomore quarterback completed 32-of-47 throws for 432 yards and three touchdowns in the Bison’s 48-41 win over Chicago Lakes.

Mercedy Harper / North Branch / Soccer

The junior forward recorded three goals and an assist in the Vikings’ 8-0 win over Proctor in the section tournament. In North Branch’s 8-2 win over Hermantown, Harper scored four goals and had two assists. In her next game, Harper had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Princeton.

Cade McMahon / Spring Lake Park / Football

The senior running back had 22 rushing attempts for 253 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 38-13 win over Park Center.

Herbert Endeley / Totino-Grace / Soccer

The junior forward tallied three goals and added an assist in the Eagles’ 10-0 win over Brooklyn Center in the section tournament. He followed that up with three more goals in a 3-0 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Quinn Ehlen / Benilde-St. Margaret’s / Football

The senior running back carried the ball just 13 times but ran for 214 yards and five touchdowns in the Red Knights’ 74-14 win over Richfield. Ehlen averaged 16.5 yards per carry in the blowout victory.



