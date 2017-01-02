KARE
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week 1/2//17

Andrew Trowbridge, KARE 10:17 PM. CST January 02, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Brad Davison / Maple Grove / Basketball
The senior guard posted 20 points, three rebounds and eight assists in the Crimson’s 85-65 win over Lakeville South in the Granite City Classic.  Davison followed that up with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 103-87 win over Apple Valley.

Carmen Backes / Chisago Lakes / Basketball
The junior guard tallied 26 points and hauled in five rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 71-52 win over Monticello in the Monticello Invitational.  In the following game, Backes recorded 27 points and 10 boards in a 73-54 win over Becker.

Mike Magnuson / Cretin-Derham Hall / Hockey
The senior goaltender made 33 saves to help the Raiders shut out Mahtomedi 5-0.  Magnuson followed that up with a 25-save performance in a 3-1 win over Anoka.

Kaylee Wood / Champlin Park / Hockey
The senior forward scored three goals and two assists in the Rebels’ 12-2 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper.  Wood tallied two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Minneapolis.

Jack Haley / Chanhassen / Hockey
The junior forward scored 4 goals to lead the Storm to a 6-3 win over Bloomington Kennedy in the Schwan’s Cup.  Haley has eight goals and six assists on the season.
 

