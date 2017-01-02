The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week 1/2//17

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Brad Davison / Maple Grove / Basketball

The senior guard posted 20 points, three rebounds and eight assists in the Crimson’s 85-65 win over Lakeville South in the Granite City Classic. Davison followed that up with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 103-87 win over Apple Valley.

Carmen Backes / Chisago Lakes / Basketball

The junior guard tallied 26 points and hauled in five rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 71-52 win over Monticello in the Monticello Invitational. In the following game, Backes recorded 27 points and 10 boards in a 73-54 win over Becker.

Mike Magnuson / Cretin-Derham Hall / Hockey

The senior goaltender made 33 saves to help the Raiders shut out Mahtomedi 5-0. Magnuson followed that up with a 25-save performance in a 3-1 win over Anoka.

Kaylee Wood / Champlin Park / Hockey

The senior forward scored three goals and two assists in the Rebels’ 12-2 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper. Wood tallied two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Minneapolis.

Jack Haley / Chanhassen / Hockey

The junior forward scored 4 goals to lead the Storm to a 6-3 win over Bloomington Kennedy in the Schwan’s Cup. Haley has eight goals and six assists on the season.



(© 2017 KARE)