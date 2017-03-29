The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Postseason Girls Basketball Team 2016-17

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Min. - As the winter prep season ends, we are proud to introduce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Postseason Girls Basketball Team.

First Team

Gabbi Haack, Sr. / Guard / Elk River

26.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.6 SPG

Tori Andrew, Sr. / Guard / Orono

21.3 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.6 SPG

Kiley Borowicz, Sr. / Guard / Roseau

25.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 5.1 SPG

Destinee Oberg, So. / Forward / Academy of Holy Angels

17.1 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 2.5 SPG

Natalie Smaron, Sr. / Center / Orono

11.5 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 2.5 SPG

Second Team

Morgan Hill, Jr. / Guard / Minneapolis South

24.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 3.8 SPG

Rae Johnson, Sr. / Guard / St. Michael-Albertville

19.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

Paige Bueckers, Fr. / Guard / Hopkins

20.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 6.0 SPG

Jaclyn Jarnot, Jr. / Forward / Maranatha

17.9 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 4.1 SPG

Aliza Karlen, Fr. / Forward / St. Paul Central

25.8 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, 2.7 SPG

