The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Postseason Girls Basketball Team 2016-17

GOLDEN VALLEY, Min. - As the winter prep season ends, we are proud to introduce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Postseason Girls Basketball Team.
First Team
Gabbi Haack, Sr. / Guard / Elk River
26.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.6 SPG
Tori Andrew, Sr. / Guard / Orono
21.3 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.6 SPG
Kiley Borowicz, Sr. / Guard / Roseau
25.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 5.1 SPG
Destinee Oberg, So. / Forward / Academy of Holy Angels
17.1 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 2.5 SPG
Natalie Smaron, Sr. / Center / Orono
11.5 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 2.5 SPG
Second Team
Morgan Hill, Jr. / Guard / Minneapolis South
24.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 3.8 SPG
Rae Johnson, Sr. / Guard / St. Michael-Albertville
19.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 3.0 SPG
Paige Bueckers, Fr. / Guard / Hopkins
20.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 6.0 SPG
Jaclyn Jarnot, Jr. / Forward / Maranatha
17.9 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 4.1 SPG
Aliza Karlen, Fr. / Forward / St. Paul Central
25.8 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, 2.7 SPG
