The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week 1-16-17

ALL-USA TWIN CITIES TOP PERFORMANCES - GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Brad Davison / Maple Grove / Basketball

The senior guard sparked the Crimson’s rally over the Royals with 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in Maple Grove’s 81-70 win over Hopkins in the Super 60 Showcase.

Emma Fee / Burnsville / Basketball

The senior center scored 17 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and had five assists in the Blaze’s 64-43 win over Farmington. Fee is averaging 14.7 PPG and 7.3 RPG this season.

Creighton McMahon / Spring Lake Park / Hockey

The sophomore forward tallied two goals and one assist in the Panthers’ 6-4 win over Chaska. McMahon followed that up with a four-goal performance in a 9-2 win over Irondale.

Kayla Kasel / Forest Lake / Hockey

The junior forward recorded two goals and three assists in the Rangers’ 7-2 win over Roseville. Kasel responded in the next game with one goal and one assist in a 6-0 win over Grand Rapids/Greenway.

McKinley Wright / Champlin Park / Basketball

The senior guard put up 28 points, recorded 10 assists and hauled in seven rebounds in the Rebels’ 81-64 win over Osseo. Wright posted 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists in an 86-62 win over Andover the game before.



