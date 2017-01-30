The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week 1-30-17

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Daniel Oturu / Cretin-Derham Hall / Basketball

The junior forward scored 30 points, hauled in 14 rebounds and had seven blocks in the Raiders’ 71-68 win over Stevens Point in the WI vs. MN Border Battle tournament.

Maddie Monahan / Glencoe-Silver Lake / Basketball

The senior guard recorded 23 points, snagged six rebounds, tallied eight assists and had five steals in the Panthers’ 80-43 win over Rockford.

Ben Meyers / Delano / Hockey

The senior forward scored three goals and had three assists in the Tigers’ 12-1 win over Mound-Westonka.

Kaitlyn Pellicci / Eastview / Hockey

The senior goalie stopped 24 shots to earn her third shutout in the Lightning’s 1-0 overtime win over high-scoring Lakeville South.

Matthew Hurt / Rochester John Marshall / Basketball

The sophomore forward scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and had two steals in the Rockets’ 95-58 win over rival Rochester Mayo.



(© 2017 KARE)