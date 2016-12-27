The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week 12/27/16

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Lolita Fidler / Edina / Hockey

The junior forward scored two goals and recorded three assists in the Hornets’ 8-0 win over Jefferson. Fidler followed that up with three goals and an assist in the Hornets’ 7-2 win over Centennial.

Theo John / Champlin Park / Basketball

The senior forward scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, recorded five assists and had five blocks in the Rebels’ 87-65 win over Eden Prairie. John is averaging 14.2 PPG, 11.0 RPG and 3.4 BPG this season for 5-0 Champlin Park.

Patience Williams / Fridley / Basketball

The freshman forward tallied 20 points, hauled in 14 rebounds while snagging four steals and four blocks in the Tigers’ 80-65 win over North Branch. Williams is averaging 13.5 PPG, 11.1 RPG and 4.1 SPG for 6-2 Fridley.

Matt Muller / Minnetonka / Hockey

The senior goaltender stopped the Skippers’ two-game slide with a 25-save shutout performance in Minnetonka’s 5-0 win over Prior Lake. Muller backed it up with 17 saves in a 4-1 win over Chanhassen two days later.

Lionel Warner / Coon Rapids / Basketball

The senior guard put up 39 points, recorded six rebounds and added three steals in the Cardinals’ 68-55 win over Cambridge-Isanti. Warner is averaging 25.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.2 APG and 2.8 SPG this season.



